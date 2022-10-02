General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Acquired by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 502.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,556 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $145,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in General Motors in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the period. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 220.2% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 602 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the period. Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of General Motors by 90.9% during the second quarter. Savior LLC now owns 945 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. 79.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GM opened at $32.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $46.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.23. General Motors has a 1 year low of $30.33 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.68.

General Motors Cuts Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $35.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 13.82% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is 6.83%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of General Motors from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on General Motors from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wedbush reduced their target price on General Motors from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America decreased their price target on General Motors from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on General Motors from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.28.

General Motors Profile

(Get Rating)

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and accessories in North America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, South America, the United States, and China. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.