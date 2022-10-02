GAM Holding AG Raises Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 183,589 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,896 shares during the period. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 189.7% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 678 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in Cisco Systems by 564.6% during the 1st quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 545 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. grew its position in Cisco Systems by 48.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Advisers Inc. now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cisco Systems

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Maria Martinez sold 2,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $136,992.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 278,012 shares in the company, valued at $13,453,000.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock worth $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cisco Systems Price Performance

Several brokerages have commented on CSCO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays downgraded Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $53.68.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $40.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $64.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.72 and its 200 day moving average is $46.86. The company has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.



