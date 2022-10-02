Exeter Financial LLC Reduces Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Exeter Financial LLC lowered its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 552 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 2.1% of Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Exeter Financial LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $3,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Stock Down 0.8 %

CVX stock opened at $143.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.34. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $101.88 and a 52 week high of $182.40. The company has a market cap of $282.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.15.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.71 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 18.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.89%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Cowen boosted their price target on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Chevron from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, HSBC raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $169.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total value of $1,845,696.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at approximately $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

