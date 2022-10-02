EDP – Energias de Portugal (OTCMKTS:ELCPF) Stock Price Down 11.1%

Shares of EDP – Energias de Portugal, S.A. (OTCMKTS:ELCPF – Get Rating) traded down 11.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $4.50 and last traded at $4.50. 450 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,948 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.06.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ELCPF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on EDP – Energias de Portugal in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on EDP – Energias de Portugal from €4.70 ($4.80) to €4.60 ($4.69) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th.

EDP – Energias de Portugal Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.85.

About EDP – Energias de Portugal

EDP-Energias de Portugal SA is engages in the provision of electricity generation, supply and distribution. It operates through the following three segments: Renewables, Networks and Customer Solutions and Energy Management. The Renewables segment engages in generation of electricity through renewable energy sources.

See Also

