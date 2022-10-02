CWA Asset Management Group LLC Takes $27,000 Position in Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 22,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $27,000. RFG Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Globalstar during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its position in Globalstar by 12.1% during the second quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 83,958 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 9,081 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Globalstar by 30.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 94,364 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 21,807 shares during the period. 18.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Globalstar alerts:

Globalstar Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of GSAT opened at $1.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.60. Globalstar, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.90 and a twelve month high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.80 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Activity

Globalstar ( NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.71 million. Globalstar had a negative net margin of 74.68% and a negative return on equity of 28.57%. Analysts predict that Globalstar, Inc. will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other Globalstar news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder purchased 15,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.78 per share, for a total transaction of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,870,104.04. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, General Counsel L Barbee Iv Ponder acquired 15,500 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.78 per share, with a total value of $27,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the general counsel now owns 1,612,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,870,104.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Keith O. Cowan acquired 88,000 shares of Globalstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $148,720.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 626,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,058,730.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 247,500 shares of company stock worth $438,310 over the last ninety days. 62.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Globalstar Profile

(Get Rating)

Globalstar, Inc provides mobile satellite services worldwide. The company offers duplex two-way voice and data products, including mobile voice and data satellite communications services and equipment for remote business continuity, recreational usage, safety, emergency preparedness and response, and other applications; fixed voice and data satellite communications services and equipment at industrial, commercial, and residential sites, as well as rural villages and ships; and data modem services and equipment.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Globalstar, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GSAT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Globalstar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globalstar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.