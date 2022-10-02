CWA Asset Management Group LLC Acquires Shares of 14,671 Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 14,671 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $163,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ford Motor during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor during the first quarter worth $25,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 199.2% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,505 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 72.8% during the second quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 2,374 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Ford Motor by 390.2% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,696 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE:F opened at $11.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.16. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $25.87. The firm has a market cap of $45.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.66 and its 200 day moving average is $14.08.

Ford Motor Increases Dividend

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.91% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business had revenue of $37.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.36%. This is a boost from Ford Motor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is presently 20.98%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

F has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America dropped their price target on Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Nomura upgraded Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.18.

Ford Motor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.