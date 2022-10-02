CRA Financial Services LLC Reduces Stock Position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

CRA Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 943 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 224 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BDX. Somerset Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 0.3% in the first quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 14,459 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,846,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Blossom Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the first quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 1,192 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $317,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,805 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $675,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the period. 86.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of Becton, Dickinson and stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,928 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,543,888.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas E. Polen, Jr. sold 9,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $2,518,735.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,656,424.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Samrat S. Khichi sold 9,185 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.44, for a total transaction of $2,392,141.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 5,928 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,888.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,160 shares of company stock valued at $5,036,751 over the last 90 days. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BDX opened at $222.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.90. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 1-year low of $222.61 and a 1-year high of $280.62. The company has a market capitalization of $63.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $251.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $252.59.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.17. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The business had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $278.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 10th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $290.00 to $280.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $277.63.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.