CRA Financial Services LLC Makes New $222,000 Investment in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

CRA Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 4,255 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Shell in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHEL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, ING Group raised shares of Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Stock Performance

NYSE SHEL opened at $49.76 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $190.33 billion, a PE ratio of 5.24, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.39. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 17.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.05%.

Shell Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

