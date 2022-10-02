CRA Financial Services LLC Has $393,000 Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,374 shares of the energy producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $393,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crossvault Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.7% during the first quarter. Crossvault Capital Management LLC now owns 6,120 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.5% in the first quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 7,005 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.1% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 5,163 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,851 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 11,076 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.52, for a total value of $1,275,894.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:COP opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.44. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $66.06 and a 1 year high of $124.08. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $104.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $101.45.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $3.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $21.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.71 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 23.10%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 14.53 earnings per share for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th were issued a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on ConocoPhillips from $140.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $117.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. MKM Partners upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $110.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $121.79.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

