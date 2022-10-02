CRA Financial Services LLC Buys 297 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,197 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after buying an additional 297 shares during the quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $384,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the first quarter worth $25,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Netflix by 2,075.0% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 87 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the first quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 75.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Netflix alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NFLX. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Netflix from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $300.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of Netflix from $405.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $265.00 to $186.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $170.00 to $230.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Netflix from $300.00 to $210.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.51.

Netflix Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $235.44 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.10. The firm has a market cap of $104.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.34. Netflix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $162.71 and a 1 year high of $700.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.03 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 30.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.03 EPS for the current year.

Netflix Profile

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.