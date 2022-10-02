Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 160,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,981 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $15,897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $59,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 68.7% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 87.2% during the second quarter. WealthCare Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,285 shares in the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the second quarter worth $2,851,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 13.9% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter.

BATS ITA opened at $91.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $101.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.74. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 1 year low of $145.00 and a 1 year high of $206.56.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

