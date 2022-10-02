Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 9,629 Shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lessened its stake in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 214,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,629 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 1.75% of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LifePro Asset Management bought a new position in shares of First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $301,000. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $581,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,705,000. Finally, Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 20,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,220,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSEARCA FPX opened at $81.03 on Friday. First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $136.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.89.

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF Company Profile

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

