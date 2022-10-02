Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Sells 19,664 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,495,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,664 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Invesco Preferred ETF worth $18,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 2,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares in the last quarter. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 32.6% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA PGX opened at $11.88 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.65. Invesco Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $11.69 and a fifty-two week high of $15.19.

Invesco Preferred ETF Company Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

