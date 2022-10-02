Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Lowers Position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC cut its stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,747 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,371 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $18,511,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toews Corp ADV purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $1,272,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $1,232,000. Aquila Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $2,610,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in McKesson in the second quarter worth about $1,631,000. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 67.2% during the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 86.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other McKesson news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total value of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.94, for a total transaction of $2,579,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,678 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,016,531.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.21, for a total transaction of $477,373.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,182.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

McKesson Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $339.87 on Friday. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $193.89 and a 12 month high of $375.23. The company has a market cap of $48.85 billion, a PE ratio of 35.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.06.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $5.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.52. McKesson had a net margin of 0.52% and a negative return on equity of 350.22%. The business had revenue of $67.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.87 billion. Research analysts forecast that McKesson Co. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This is an increase from McKesson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. McKesson’s payout ratio is 22.83%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $377.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Argus lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $386.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $331.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $352.46.

McKesson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

