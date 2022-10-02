Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 312,031 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $19,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1,969.6% in the first quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gilead Sciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GILD has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, September 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.53.

GILD stock opened at $61.69 on Friday. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.17 and a twelve month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $77.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.31. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.23.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.07. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 42.92%. The business had revenue of $6.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.88 billion. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.02%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

