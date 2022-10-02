Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Buys 45,712 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 788,706 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,712 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned 0.68% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF worth $16,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Prosperity Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $53,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

BSCN stock opened at $20.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $20.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.99. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $20.82 and a 1-year high of $21.68.

