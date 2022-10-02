Comcast Co. (CMCSA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.27 on October 26th

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of 0.27 per share by the cable giant on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th.

Comcast has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Comcast to earn $3.91 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.6%.

CMCSA stock opened at $29.33 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.44 billion, a PE ratio of 9.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. Comcast has a 52 week low of $29.28 and a 52 week high of $57.96. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.72.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The cable giant reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $30.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.72 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Comcast will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCSA. First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Comcast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Vista Investment Management raised its holdings in Comcast by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vista Investment Management now owns 10,006 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 16.4% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 9,657 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,363 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,309 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,022 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Comcast from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $52.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.74.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

