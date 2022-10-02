CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS) Shares Purchased by Sawtooth Solutions LLC

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of CMS Energy Co. (NYSE:CMS – Get Rating) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,411 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 709 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in CMS Energy were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in CMS. Wolverine Trading LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 4,261 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 5,463 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 6,393 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 2,058 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 79,627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,180,000 after purchasing an additional 10,554 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of CMS Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,050,000. Finally, Commerce Bank lifted its stake in shares of CMS Energy by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CMS opened at $58.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.65. CMS Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $58.04 and a 12 month high of $73.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.28.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th were given a $4.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 2nd. This is a positive change from CMS Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $18.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 30.91%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.44%.

CMS has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on CMS Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on CMS Energy from $80.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho cut their target price on CMS Energy from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on CMS Energy from $76.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CMS Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.80.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

