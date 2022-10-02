Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition (OTCMKTS:CLIMU) Trading Down 0.2%

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:CLIMU – Get Rating) was down 0.2% on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.88 and last traded at $9.88. Approximately 300 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $9.90.

Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.86.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Climate Real Impact Solutions II Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.