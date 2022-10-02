Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC Buys 6,363 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 21.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,215 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,363 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 126.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 181 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 96.2% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 206 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Walt Disney by 74.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. 61.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Insider Transactions at Walt Disney

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total transaction of $357,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,624 shares in the company, valued at $3,407,114.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walt Disney Price Performance

Several research firms have issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Walt Disney from $170.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $148.92.

Shares of NYSE DIS opened at $94.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $110.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.51. The company has a market cap of $171.97 billion, a PE ratio of 54.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $90.23 and a twelve month high of $179.63.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The entertainment giant reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.01 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 7.20% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 EPS for the current year.

About Walt Disney

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.