Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Purchased by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 197,165 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $8,407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,109 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,213,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 251,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $15,963,000 after purchasing an additional 1,494 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 4,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 10,333,242 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $654,818,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in Cisco Systems by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 717,471 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $45,466,000 after purchasing an additional 72,668 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.71% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO opened at $40.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.96 and a 52-week high of $64.29. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $164.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. KGI Securities upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Cisco Systems from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,689,636.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 12,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.86, for a total value of $614,426.68. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,018,081.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 19,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total value of $848,759.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,689,636.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

