Cisco Systems, Inc. (CSCO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 on October 26th

Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 23rd, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share by the network equipment provider on Wednesday, October 26th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 4th.

Cisco Systems has raised its dividend payment by an average of 3.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Cisco Systems has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Cisco Systems to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.8%.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.00 on Friday. Cisco Systems has a 52 week low of $39.96 and a 52 week high of $64.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $164.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $44.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.86.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 22.91%. The company had revenue of $13.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.14, for a total value of $599,432.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 631,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,762,970.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CSCO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 47.4% during the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 8,848,048 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $493,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846,557 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 13,107.4% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 914,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,977,000 after acquiring an additional 907,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 884,732 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $49,331,000 after acquiring an additional 290,219 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective (down from $62.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.68.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

