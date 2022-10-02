Chicago Capital LLC Buys 229 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Chicago Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,990 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 229 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,063,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth about $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% in the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IVV opened at $358.65 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $358.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $402.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $409.02.

About iShares S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Read More

