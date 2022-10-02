Chesapeake Wealth Management Boosts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,187 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $564,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter valued at $1,229,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,074,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,538 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MRK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen upped their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Mizuho began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.33.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

NYSE MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.23. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.50 and a twelve month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

(Get Rating)

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

