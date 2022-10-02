Campion Asset Management Has $4.21 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Campion Asset Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,104 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up 4.2% of Campion Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Campion Asset Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $4,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 189.3% in the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 87 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $358.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $402.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $409.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $358.53 and a fifty-two week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

