Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,238 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 5.5% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,792,167 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $287,826,000 after acquiring an additional 197,756 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 43.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $209,759,000 after acquiring an additional 835,044 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,629,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $199,591,000 after acquiring an additional 112,609 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern Copper by 4.8% in the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 1,191,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,435,000 after acquiring an additional 54,703 shares during the last quarter. 7.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Southern Copper Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:SCCO opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. The firm has a market cap of $34.67 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.12. Southern Copper Co. has a 12-month low of $42.42 and a 12-month high of $79.32.

Southern Copper Cuts Dividend

Southern Copper ( NYSE:SCCO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. Southern Copper had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 27.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Copper Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.69%. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.37%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Wolfe Research cut shares of Southern Copper from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Southern Copper in a research report on Friday, August 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southern Copper from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southern Copper presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.17.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.