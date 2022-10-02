Bowling Portfolio Management LLC Sells 858 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Bowling Portfolio Management LLC reduced its stake in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 858 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 196.3% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the period. Corsicana & Co. boosted its stake in Citigroup by 314.5% during the second quarter. Corsicana & Co. now owns 659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Citigroup by 71.1% during the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Citigroup during the first quarter worth about $33,000. 71.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:C opened at $41.67 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.61 and a 1 year high of $73.72. The company has a market cap of $80.70 billion, a PE ratio of 5.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.72 and its 200 day moving average is $50.26.

Citigroup ( NYSE:C Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.63. Citigroup had a return on equity of 10.25% and a net margin of 20.06%. The company had revenue of $19.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 EPS. Citigroup’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on C shares. Odeon Capital Group lowered Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. TheStreet lowered Citigroup from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Cfra reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Citigroup from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Citigroup from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.19.

In other Citigroup news, insider Citigroup Inc sold 4,614,358 shares of Citigroup stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.25, for a total transaction of $167,270,477.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $555,277.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

