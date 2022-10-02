Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 326 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 141.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 556 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after buying an additional 326 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $71,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in QUALCOMM by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 4.3% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,256 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.3% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 14,371 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period. CRA Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 2.4% in the second quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bowling Portfolio Management LLC lifted its holdings in QUALCOMM by 143.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 10,923 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QCOM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Edward Jones upgraded shares of QUALCOMM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on QUALCOMM from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.29.

In related news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total transaction of $263,646.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $112.98 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $136.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.98. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $112.92 and a 12-month high of $193.58.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The wireless technology company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.08. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 30.52% and a return on equity of 95.77%. The company had revenue of $10.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.57%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

