Bogart Wealth LLC Purchases 2,141 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 32,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 15.2% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 34,018 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $829,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 28,381 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,010 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Private Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 706,388 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $17,215,000 after purchasing an additional 8,780 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Insider Activity at Enterprise Products Partners

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford acquired 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Trading Down 0.3 %

Several equities analysts have weighed in on EPD shares. UBS Group increased their target price on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

NYSE:EPD opened at $23.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $28.65. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $26.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The business had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.