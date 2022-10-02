Bogart Wealth LLC Invests $261,000 in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,450 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 191,397 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,961,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,797 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,477,000 after buying an additional 4,608 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 121,988 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $20,371,000 after buying an additional 16,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 168.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,096 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,618,000 after acquiring an additional 19,519 shares during the period. 90.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. DA Davidson lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY opened at $182.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $147.50 and a 1 year high of $212.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $198.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.47. The firm has a market cap of $13.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 26.99%. The firm had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

