Bogart Wealth LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,124 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BX. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone during the second quarter worth $25,000. Financial Advantage Inc. purchased a new stake in Blackstone during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new position in Blackstone in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1,137.6% during the 1st quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. 61.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $83.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.22. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $81.66 and a 12-month high of $149.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $58.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.45.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.02. Blackstone had a return on equity of 20.80% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st were given a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.70%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 71,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total value of $6,691,400.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,141,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,287,611.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 7,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.68, for a total value of $235,296.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 862,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,196,304. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 161,423 shares of company stock valued at $9,660,717. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $154.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays assumed coverage on Blackstone in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. StockNews.com raised Blackstone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Blackstone presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.33.

About Blackstone

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

