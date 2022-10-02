Bogart Wealth LLC Has $782,000 Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,100 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $782,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 4.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,050,292 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $646,548,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114,690 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 18,451,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $476,241,000 after purchasing an additional 501,154 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,180,587 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $391,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543,237 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,888,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $306,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,267 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 8,086,082 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $208,701,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,316 shares during the last quarter. 27.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Enterprise Products Partners

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 6,500 shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, for a total transaction of $167,570.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 113,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EPD. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities raised their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

EPD opened at $23.78 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $20.42 and a 12 month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.95.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.01. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The firm had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 85.59%.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

