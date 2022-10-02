Bogart Wealth LLC Has $78,000 Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Bogart Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 12.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,640 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,916,355 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $46,253,000 after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 295,235 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,140,000 after purchasing an additional 117,386 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Kinder Morgan by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 870,546 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,807,000 after purchasing an additional 193,541 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 156.6% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 546,605 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $8,669,000 after buying an additional 333,563 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 63.4% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 249,301 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,954,000 after buying an additional 96,718 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Price Performance

Shares of KMI stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.01 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.04 and a 200-day moving average of $18.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.92.

Kinder Morgan Dividend Announcement

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 13.76%. The company’s revenue was up 63.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 29th. This represents a $1.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.67%. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 103.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group raised their price target on Kinder Morgan to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at $516,942. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.17, for a total value of $28,755.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $521,788.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $54,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $516,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 14.22% of the company’s stock.

About Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through four segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

