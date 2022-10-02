Bogart Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 220.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 612 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its holdings in Target by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Target by 3.1% in the first quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 1,524 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 1.9% in the first quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 2,596 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,018 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TGT opened at $148.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $179.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). Target had a return on equity of 35.15% and a net margin of 3.92%. The business had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.64 earnings per share. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

Several analysts have weighed in on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised Target to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Target from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Target from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. MKM Partners reduced their price target on shares of Target from $163.00 to $161.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.67.

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares in the company, valued at $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total transaction of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $488,725.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

