Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 492 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,690 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 99.4% in the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 18,304,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,125,036 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Altria Group by 2.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,264,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,101,529 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 6.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 36,302,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,178,596 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Altria Group by 1.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,840,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,261,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098,737 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Altria Group by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,771,516 shares of the company’s stock valued at $197,062,000 after buying an additional 1,472,800 shares in the last quarter. 59.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MO. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 27th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Altria Group from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley raised Altria Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $47.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Altria Group from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.00.

MO stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $44.10 and its 200 day moving average is $48.06. The stock has a market cap of $72.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.35 and a 1-year high of $57.05.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.42 billion. Altria Group had a net margin of 6.88% and a negative return on equity of 488.86%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.23 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.31%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is 387.63%.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company provides cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars and pipe tobacco principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

