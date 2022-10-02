Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 100 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 35.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $93,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,964,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,989,404,000 after purchasing an additional 326,891 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,555,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,637,608,000 after acquiring an additional 259,383 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 49.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,633,053 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $801,133,000 after acquiring an additional 870,582 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Air Products and Chemicals by 9.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,566,964 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $391,600,000 after purchasing an additional 139,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, London Co. of Virginia lifted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,387,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $422,200,000 after purchasing an additional 217,976 shares during the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE APD opened at $232.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $252.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $244.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $216.24 and a 12 month high of $316.39.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.01. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 15.61% and a net margin of 19.08%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 10.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd will be issued a $1.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is 63.16%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $345.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $270.00 to $257.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals to $272.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $292.56.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and services worldwide. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, gasification, metals, manufacturing, food and beverage, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production and refining, and metals.

