Bogart Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 220.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $87,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Target by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,254,086 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,179,381,000 after buying an additional 589,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $1,094,330,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Target by 12.1% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,500,093 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $530,570,000 after acquiring an additional 269,648 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Target by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,482,149 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $526,762,000 after acquiring an additional 42,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Target by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,075,262 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $440,412,000 after buying an additional 220,200 shares during the period. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $155.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Target from $255.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Target from $195.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Target to $203.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

Target Stock Performance

In other news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total transaction of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TGT opened at $148.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.82. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $268.98. The company’s fifty day moving average is $163.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $179.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.71 by ($0.32). The firm had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.07 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Target Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.09%.

Target Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

