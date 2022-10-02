Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 827 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Get Rating) by 67.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,057 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 827 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Yum China were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Davis R M Inc. lifted its stake in Yum China by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 6,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 2.2% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 13,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Yum China by 24.6% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. SouthState Corp grew its holdings in Yum China by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Yum China by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Yum China Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of YUMC opened at $47.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.94. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.55 and a 1 year high of $61.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.54.

Yum China Announces Dividend

Yum China ( NYSE:YUMC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.22. Yum China had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 3.94%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 24th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.12%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in China. The company operates through two segments, KFC and Pizza Hut. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Little Sheep, Huang Ji Huang, Lavazza, COFFii & JOY, Taco Bell, and East Dawning brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, hot pot cooking, simmer pot, Italian coffee, specialty coffee, Mexican-style food, and Chinese food categories.

