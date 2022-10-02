Bogart Wealth LLC Acquires 300 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 131.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $75,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABC. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 133.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 1,078.9% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AmerisourceBergen during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $135.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.46. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $113.68 and a one year high of $167.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $144.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $60.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.03 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.78% and a return on equity of 350.60%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.10%.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 11,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.35, for a total value of $1,634,178.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 205,178 shares in the company, valued at $29,207,088.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 34,440 shares of company stock worth $4,924,920 in the last ninety days. 28.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABC. Argus upped their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $167.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen reduced their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $171.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $173.55.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

