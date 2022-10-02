Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE) Shares Down 0.9%

Shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $21.50 and last traded at $21.50. 16 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 935 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.71.

Blue Horizon BNE ETF Stock Down 0.9 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.41 and its 200-day moving average is $24.23.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blue Horizon BNE ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Blue Horizon BNE ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blue Horizon BNE ETF (NYSEARCA:BNE – Get Rating) by 104.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,828 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,744 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned 11.01% of Blue Horizon BNE ETF worth $684,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

