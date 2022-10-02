Aurora Private Wealth Inc. Buys 71,647 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 569.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,226 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,647 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises approximately 0.5% of Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,229,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 1,556 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 193,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,843,000 after acquiring an additional 9,349 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 28.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,074,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,422,000 after acquiring an additional 2,675,538 shares during the period. 73.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $86.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $218.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.50 and a 52-week high of $95.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $88.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.23.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $14.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.85 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.45% and a net margin of 29.00%. The business’s revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.27%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MRK shares. Berenberg Bank raised Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $109.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.33.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

Further Reading

