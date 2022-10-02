AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 30th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.2775 per share by the technology company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.24%.

AT&T has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years. AT&T has a dividend payout ratio of 44.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect AT&T to earn $2.50 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.11 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 44.4%.

AT&T Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of T stock opened at $15.34 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $17.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $109.31 billion, a PE ratio of 5.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.48. AT&T has a 12-month low of $15.34 and a 12-month high of $21.53.

Institutional Trading of AT&T

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $29.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.48 billion. AT&T had a net margin of 13.41% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that AT&T will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in AT&T by 71.8% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 23,743,313 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $561,054,000 after acquiring an additional 9,921,029 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in AT&T by 202.4% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 4,567,981 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,942,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,603 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in AT&T by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 2,962,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $69,992,000 after acquiring an additional 351,107 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in AT&T by 720.0% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 2,047,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,797,473 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AT&T by 3.9% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,795,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,425,000 after acquiring an additional 67,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.88% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Tigress Financial dropped their price target on shares of AT&T from $31.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of AT&T to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.29.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications, media, and technology services worldwide. Its Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

