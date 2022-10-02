Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. Sells 2,041 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,202 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,041 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Astoria Strategic Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Capital City Trust Co. FL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $277,000. Truadvice LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 13.4% during the first quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,150,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $358.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $402.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $409.02. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $358.53 and a twelve month high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.