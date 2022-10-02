Artemis Investment Management LLP Lowers Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 78.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,229 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 230,301 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $12,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 81 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 145.2% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rockbridge Investment Management LCC lifted its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 114 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $187.44 on Friday. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.94 and a 1 year high of $369.69. The company has a market capitalization of $66.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.69, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $216.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $229.94.

Insider Activity

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.04% and a net margin of 24.05%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total value of $1,517,505.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,811,494.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,162 shares of company stock valued at $22,062,916 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ISRG. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $270.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $247.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $268.00.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

