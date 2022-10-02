Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $29.06 Million Position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 525,582 shares of the energy company’s stock after buying an additional 84,787 shares during the quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $29,061,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Foundation Resource Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.6% in the first quarter. Foundation Resource Management Inc. now owns 69,158 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,089,000 after buying an additional 1,767 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 41.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,538 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $662,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 9,901 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $585,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 8.8% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 2,830 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Price Performance

Shares of DVN opened at $60.13 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.63, a PEG ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.75 and its 200-day moving average is $63.43. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.55 and a fifty-two week high of $79.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company’s revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 12th were given a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 9th. This is a positive change from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.31%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.76%.

Insider Activity at Devon Energy

In related news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total value of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares in the company, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DVN. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.06.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Featured Articles

