Artemis Investment Management LLP Has $18.60 Million Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP cut its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,396 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 9,996 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $18,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,620,937 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $16,480,478,000 after buying an additional 1,458,042 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Salesforce by 1.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,687,516 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,488,053,000 after buying an additional 433,659 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 4.6% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 15,234,715 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,234,635,000 after buying an additional 669,616 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $2,689,030,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Salesforce by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 7,315,501 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,553,227,000 after buying an additional 18,581 shares during the last quarter. 77.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 93,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,657,525.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.87, for a total value of $101,030.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 93,650 shares in the company, valued at $16,657,525.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 74,158 shares of company stock valued at $12,587,336 over the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Salesforce Stock Down 2.0 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CRM. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $330.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.84.

Shares of NYSE CRM opened at $143.84 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12 month low of $143.75 and a 12 month high of $311.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $168.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.41.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the CRM provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.