Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Buys 211 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FISV. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $29,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 100.0% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Fiserv news, Director Harry Disimone sold 2,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.72, for a total value of $294,196.32. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,407,597.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $1,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 216,864 shares in the company, valued at $21,686,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,706 shares of company stock worth $5,366,896 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FISV opened at $93.57 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $59.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.10 and its 200-day moving average is $99.48. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.03 and a 1-year high of $111.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FISV shares. Mizuho lifted their target price on Fiserv from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $95.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on Fiserv from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI raised Fiserv from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $101.00 to $149.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Fiserv from $144.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.54.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

