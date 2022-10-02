4,750 Shares in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Purchased by Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co.

Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,351,891,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Pfizer by 3,059.6% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,530,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,994,698,000 after purchasing an additional 37,310,556 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 479,065,273 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,801,210,000 after purchasing an additional 13,790,348 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 43,391,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,246,359,000 after purchasing an additional 9,537,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1,080.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,200,204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $424,525,000 after purchasing an additional 7,505,371 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

NYSE PFE opened at $43.76 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.94 and a 12-month high of $61.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $47.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.06. The company has a market capitalization of $245.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.29. Pfizer had a return on equity of 43.18% and a net margin of 28.92%. The business had revenue of $27.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 31.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $44.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. UBS Group set a $59.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.00.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.