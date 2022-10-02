3,457 Shares in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Bought by Rovin Capital UT ADV

Rovin Capital UT ADV purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 575.4% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the period. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cassaday & Co Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $56.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.88. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $55.22 and a 12 month high of $82.00.

About iShares MSCI EAFE ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.