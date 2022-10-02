1,174 Shares in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Bought by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EMN. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Eastman Chemical by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 188,416 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,781,000 after acquiring an additional 7,343 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 31,603 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,375,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $11,546,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new stake in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth $281,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

EMN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $123.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $102.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Eastman Chemical presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.53.

NYSE:EMN opened at $71.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $89.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.75. Eastman Chemical has a twelve month low of $69.91 and a twelve month high of $129.48. The company has a market capitalization of $8.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.14. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 11.18% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company had revenue of $2.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.79 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.01%.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

